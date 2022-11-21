Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 5%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.58. 54,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 964,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$702.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
