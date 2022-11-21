Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 509,917 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $8,100,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

