Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

