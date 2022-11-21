Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
