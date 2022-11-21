Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 669 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

