Syverson Strege & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 224.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $6.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 184,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.