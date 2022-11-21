Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $41.63. 117,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

