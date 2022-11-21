Syverson Strege & Co Invests $4.57 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 326,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

