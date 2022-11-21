Syverson Strege & Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,476,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

