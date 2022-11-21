Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 245 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,415. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

