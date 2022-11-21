Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 3,487 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 1,047.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 778.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.19. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,567. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

