Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 504,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 4.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned 1.50% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,374. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.