Syverson Strege & Co Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

QCOM stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.39. 131,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,015. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

