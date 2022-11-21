Syverson Strege & Co Sells 1,973 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,277. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

