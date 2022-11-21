TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 8.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 167,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,517,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

