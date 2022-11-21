Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.32. Talos Energy shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 377 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

