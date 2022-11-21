Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

TGT traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $158.11. 115,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

