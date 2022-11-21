Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $144.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $183.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Target by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

