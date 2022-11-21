TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,300 shares.The stock last traded at $47.32 and had previously closed at $47.84.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

