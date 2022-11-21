TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.