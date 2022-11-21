TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 294,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

