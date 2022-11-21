TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 700 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.