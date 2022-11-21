Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

