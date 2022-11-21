Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target Increased to €0.16 by Analysts at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from €0.15 ($0.15) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.25) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.19.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIIAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

