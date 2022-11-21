Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,330.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($27.38) and last traded at GBX 2,310 ($27.14), with a volume of 37059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($26.79).

Telecom Plus Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,030.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,111.11.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

