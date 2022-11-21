Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.40. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 19,629 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.