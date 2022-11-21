Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Increased to CHF 56 by Analysts at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 52 to CHF 56 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Temenos stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

