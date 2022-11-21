TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 10319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

TeraGo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at TeraGo

In other TeraGo news, insider Cymbria Corporation acquired 1,000,000 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

