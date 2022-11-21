TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.87 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $201.52 million and $36.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00073917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022314 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,750,255 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “After the UST depegging, Terra community voted for governance proposal 1623, and a new chain will be created assuming the Terra name. The version represented on this page (the original chain) will still function and be re-branded as Terra Classic.The original Cosmos chain will still run, with market swaps (mint/burn function) disabled.All balances will remain as they are.Luna will become Luna Classic (LUNC).Terra stablecoins (UST, KRT, EUT, etc.) will be renamed Terra Classic stablecoins (USTC, KRTC, EUTC, etc.).CryptoCompare has taken the following steps to ensure data for both the new version of LUNA and the original LUNA Classic remained available throughout the process:Initially all data for the new version of LUNA was mapped to a temporary ticker called LUNA2, leaving 'LUNA Classic' data on the LUNA ticker.Once the majority of exchanges completed their intended actions and normal trading has resumed we moved all 'LUNA Classic' data from LUNA to its new ticker LUNC.Finally once all LUNA Classic data was cleared from the LUNA ticker we migrated all new LUNA data (held under LUNA2) back to the intended LUNA ticker.You can read more about the 'Terra revival plan' here.Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals.The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.