TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.87 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $201.52 million and $36.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00073917 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00056299 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009416 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022314 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,750,255 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
