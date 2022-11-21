The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Trading 2.1% Higher

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 10,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,711,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

