The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. 72,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

