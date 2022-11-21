The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Chemours accounts for about 0.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 78.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

