The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

