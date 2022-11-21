The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,087. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.