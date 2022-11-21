The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,789 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.74. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

