The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $60,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.64. 5,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,422. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

