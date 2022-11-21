Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $61,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.5 %

TRI stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

