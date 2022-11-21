Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 49.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.23 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

