Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Samuel H. Armacost Acquires 2,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) Director Samuel H. Armacost acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance
Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 983,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,043. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
