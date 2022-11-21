Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Samuel H. Armacost Acquires 2,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODGGet Rating) Director Samuel H. Armacost acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 983,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,043. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

