TraDAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $307.97 Million (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $307.97 million and $20.69 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TraDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27424734 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

