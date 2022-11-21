Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Call Options (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 10,261 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 544,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,425. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.