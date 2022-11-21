Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 43,894 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 35,017 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Macy's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 539,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,123. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.