Truadvice LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $586,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

