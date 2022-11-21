Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

