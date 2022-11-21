Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Up 3%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 9,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 585,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 335,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

