UBS Group Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $170.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

PWR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. 19,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

