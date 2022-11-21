UBS Group Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $52.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %
ZNTL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 7,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.