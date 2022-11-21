UBS Group Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $52.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

ZNTL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 7,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

