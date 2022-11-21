UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Lowered by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 4.77% of UFP Technologies worth $28,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $21,433,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,763. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $881.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.