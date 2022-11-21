Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

UNBLF stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

