Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle Purchases 2,600 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,845.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. 334,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,241. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 million, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.99. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unifi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unifi by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

