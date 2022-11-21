United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 329 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $43,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

